Kite Fest - Lexington
Masterson Station Park 3051 Leestown Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
FREE
Kite Fest is an exciting event celebrating kites and all things aerial. Activities will include kite flying, children’s games, inflatables, and more. Kites will be available for purchase onsite. The rain date for Kite Fest is April 27, 2024.
For more information, please visit lexingtonky.gov/calendar/events
Info
Kids & Family