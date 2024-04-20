Kite Fest - Lexington

to

Masterson Station Park 3051 Leestown Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

Kite Fest - Lexington

FREE

Kite Fest is an exciting event celebrating kites and all things aerial. Activities will include kite flying, children’s games, inflatables, and more. Kites will be available for purchase onsite. The rain date for Kite Fest is April 27, 2024. 

For more information, please visit lexingtonky.gov/calendar/events

Info

Masterson Station Park 3051 Leestown Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
Kids & Family
to
Google Calendar - Kite Fest - Lexington - 2024-04-20 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Kite Fest - Lexington - 2024-04-20 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Kite Fest - Lexington - 2024-04-20 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Kite Fest - Lexington - 2024-04-20 12:00:00 ical