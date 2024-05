× Expand 24th Annual Kiwanis Take a Kid Fishing Day 24th Annual Kiwanis Take a Kid Fishing Day

Kiwanis Take a Kid Fishing Day - Madisonville City Park

Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Club is excited to announce the annual Take A Kid Fishing Day event for 2024! Come out and enjoy a day at the Madisonville City Park on Saturday, June 1st from 11 AM to 2 PM.

Register online here: (please register each child separately) https://forms.gle/bpKeQifX7pCxyhMU8