Campbellsville Kiwanis Kiwanis' Doug Mullins Scholarship Golf Scramble

Kiwanis' Doug Mullins Scholarship Golf Scramble - Campbellsville Country Club

Enjoy a day playing golf at the Campbellsville Country Club for the Kiwanis' Golf Scholarship Golf Scramble.

Register at 11:00 am, lunch will be served at 11:30 am and tee off at 12:30 pm at the shotgun start.

Cost is $100 per player or a Team of 4 along with being a hole sponsor is just $400.

To register contact Devin Hughes at either 270.403.6807 or dehughes@campbellsville.edu