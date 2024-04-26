Kiwanis' Doug Mullins Scholarship Golf Scramble - Campbellsville Country Club
to
Campbellsville Country Club 3064 Hodgenville Road, Kentucky 42718
×
Campbellsville Kiwanis
Kiwanis' Doug Mullins Scholarship Golf Scramble
Kiwanis' Doug Mullins Scholarship Golf Scramble - Campbellsville Country Club
Enjoy a day playing golf at the Campbellsville Country Club for the Kiwanis' Golf Scholarship Golf Scramble.
Register at 11:00 am, lunch will be served at 11:30 am and tee off at 12:30 pm at the shotgun start.
Cost is $100 per player or a Team of 4 along with being a hole sponsor is just $400.
To register contact Devin Hughes at either 270.403.6807 or dehughes@campbellsville.edu
Info
Campbellsville Country Club 3064 Hodgenville Road, Kentucky 42718
Sports