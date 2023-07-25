Kosher Lutherans at Pioneer Playhouse

By William Missouri Downs

July 25 – August 12

Hanna and Franklyn are the perfect LA couple who desperately want to have a baby of their own, but can’t. Enter Alison, a naïve, unmarried 18-year-old runaway from Iowa who’s pregnant. It’s an adoption match made in heaven…except Alison doesn’t realize Hanna and Franklyn are Jewish, which leads to a few hysterical — and heartwarming — twists and turns on the road to parenthood. “A delightful comedy with message and heart.” (Louisville Courier Journal). Rated PG.

For more information and for reservations call 859-236-2747 or visit pioneerplayhouse.com.