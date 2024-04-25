Kroger's Fest-a-Ville - Louisville

Kentucky Derby Festival Volleyball Classic

Kroger's Fest-a-Ville℠

April 25 – May 3, 2024

11:00 AM – 11:00 PM: Daily Hours

12:00 PM – 10:00 PM: Sunday Hours

(Food, drink and pets are NOT permitted)

The ULTIMATE ENTERTAINMENT EXPERIENCE featuring concerts with local, regional and national acts, family fun, food, kids’ inflatable playground, midway rides and more.

Fest-a-Ville on the Waterfront will return for its 18th year in 2024. Sponsored by Kroger, the party starts on the Great Lawn and runs through Derby Eve. It promises to have something for everyone – and admission is free with a 2024 Pegasus Pin.

The 900,000-square-foot venue will host several Festival events, including the L&N Federal Credit Union Great Balloon Glow, Chow Wagon, Ohio Valley Wrestling Run for the Ropes, HappyTail Hour, Ken-Ducky Derby, Neigh-Maste on the Waterfront and more.

Fest-a-Ville also offers a wide variety of activities for children, featuring midway-area and attractions at Pegasus Play-Ville Presented by Norton Children’s, including merry-go-round, ships ahoy, a giant slide and much more.

From the opening day ribbon-cutting to Derby Eve, Fest-a-Ville will be the downtown destination at Kentucky Derby Festival time.

For more information, please call 800.928.3378 or visit discover.kdf.org/