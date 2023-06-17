L&N Day in Berea

to

Berea Tourism 3 Artist Circle Old Town, Berea, Kentucky 40403

 L&N Day in Berea

Held in the historic 1917 L&N Depot, L&N Day is the perfect family event. Shop for railroad treasures, take tours of the Depot, watch CSX freight trains whiz by within feet of the platform. NEW this year, the Bluegrass Railroad Club interactive model train layout!  Event is free! 9:00am-5:00pm

For more information call (859) 986-2540 or visit visitberea.com

Info

Berea Tourism 3 Artist Circle Old Town, Berea, Kentucky 40403
History, Kids & Family
859-986-2540
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - L&N Day in Berea - 2023-06-17 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - L&N Day in Berea - 2023-06-17 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - L&N Day in Berea - 2023-06-17 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - L&N Day in Berea - 2023-06-17 09:00:00 ical