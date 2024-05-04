LIGHTS, CAMERA, CABARET! at The Carnegie Visual and Performing Arts Center

The Carnegie Visual and Performing Arts Center 1028 Scott Boulevard, Covington, Kentucky 41011

100 Years of MGM

Join Queen City Cabaret and The Carnegie as we celebrate the centennial of legendary film studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. We’ll take audiences through a hit parade of songs from Hollywood’s golden age made popular by stars including Judy Garland, Gene Kelly, Mickey Rooney, and more. Get swept away on a magical journey into the movies!

