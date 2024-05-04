LIGHTS, CAMERA, CABARET! at The Carnegie Visual and Performing Arts Center

100 Years of MGM

Join Queen City Cabaret and The Carnegie as we celebrate the centennial of legendary film studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. We’ll take audiences through a hit parade of songs from Hollywood’s golden age made popular by stars including Judy Garland, Gene Kelly, Mickey Rooney, and more. Get swept away on a magical journey into the movies!

