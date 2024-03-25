La Grange Easter Egg Dash

× Expand La Grange Parks & Rec 2024 Easter Egg Dash

2024 Easter Egg Dash

City Hall invites you to participate in the 2024 Easter Egg Dash - a week of egg hunting in the La Grange’s city parks! Each day from March 25th – 28th, a golden egg will be hidden in one of the participating parks. Hunt for it from dawn to dusk because whoever finds it must turn it in to City Hall to redeem their prize. March 25th – Eddie Mundo, Jr. Park; March 26th – Wilborn Park; March27th – Walsh Park; March 28th – Springs Park.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/