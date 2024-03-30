La Grange Main Street Derby

to

La Grange KY Main Street 208 E. Main Street, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Main Street Derby

Pat Day, all-time winning jockey at the legendary Churchill Downs, will be the featured guest at the Main Street Derby this year. The event will begin on Main Street with kids crafting pool-noddle horses for a Kids’ Derby Race at 12:15 pm. Pay Day will shoot off the confetti gun to start the race. At 1 pm families and friends are invited to a Main Street Dance party. Don’t miss the Fashion Show at 2 pm which will include fashions across the decades to highlight our county’s bicentennial celebration. This event is sponsored by Judith M Millinery, La Grange Tourism, and the La Grange Main Street Program. FREE.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

La Grange KY Main Street 208 E. Main Street, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Crafts, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor
502.269.0126
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - La Grange Main Street Derby - 2024-03-30 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - La Grange Main Street Derby - 2024-03-30 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - La Grange Main Street Derby - 2024-03-30 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - La Grange Main Street Derby - 2024-03-30 10:00:00 ical