La Grange Main Street Derby

Pat Day, all-time winning jockey at the legendary Churchill Downs, will be the featured guest at the Main Street Derby this year. The event will begin on Main Street with kids crafting pool-noddle horses for a Kids’ Derby Race at 12:15 pm. Pay Day will shoot off the confetti gun to start the race. At 1 pm families and friends are invited to a Main Street Dance party. Don’t miss the Fashion Show at 2 pm which will include fashions across the decades to highlight our county’s bicentennial celebration. This event is sponsored by Judith M Millinery, La Grange Tourism, and the La Grange Main Street Program. FREE.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/