Woodford Theatre 235 Beasley Road, Versailles, Kentucky 40383
Lanham Brothers Jamboree - Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum
Join us for the Lanham Brothers Jamboree! Hosted by brothers Barry and Randy Lanham and recorded for broadcast on KET. Guests are TBD
This show is family friendly with music, dance, comedy, skits, and crowd interaction.
Doors open at 6 pm, show begins at 7 pm. Bar and concessions will be available.
For more information, please visit bluegrasshall.org/
