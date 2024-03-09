Lanham Brothers Jamboree - Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum

Join us for the Lanham Brothers Jamboree! Hosted by brothers Barry and Randy Lanham and recorded for broadcast on KET. Guests are TBD

This show is family friendly with music, dance, comedy, skits, and crowd interaction.

Doors open at 6 pm, show begins at 7 pm. Bar and concessions will be available.

For more information, please visit bluegrasshall.org/