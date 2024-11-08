Last Out: Elegy of a Green Beret at the Norton Center for the Arts
Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
×
Last Out: Elegy of a Green Beret at the Norton Center for the Arts
In this theatrical production, U.S. Army Green Beret Danny Patton is a modern-day warrior fighting battles that range from Afghanistan to his own living room.
For more information call 859.236.4692 or visit nortoncenter.com
Info
Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Concerts & Live Music