Late Spring Birding at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve

to

Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve 12501 Harmony Landing Road, Goshen, Kentucky 40026

Late Spring Birding at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve

Donation: $11/person, $6/members, Children 6 and younger are FREE.

Take a hike with Creasey Mahan staff to view the many species of birds that inhabit the preserve. Buntings, Tanagers, Cuckoos, Vireos, and warblers can all be seen during this time, the tail end of the spring migratory season. Birds will be singing, nesting, and raising their young in the multitude of habitats that the preserve offers. Bring binoculars and footwear for hiking/ mud.

Hike level is moderate. Wear comfortable shoes for walking on uneven ground.

For more information, please call 502.228.4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve 12501 Harmony Landing Road, Goshen, Kentucky 40026
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor
502.228.4362
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Late Spring Birding at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve - 2024-06-14 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Late Spring Birding at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve - 2024-06-14 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Late Spring Birding at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve - 2024-06-14 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Late Spring Birding at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve - 2024-06-14 17:30:00 ical