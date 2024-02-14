Laugh Your Glass Off! - Monnik Beer Company Louisville

× Expand Louisville Laughs A special Valentine's Day standup comedy show

We have a terrific Valentine's Day show for you upstairs at Monnik Beer Co.

The show features headliner Shanda Sung, a Bloomington, Ind., favorite and regular at the Comedy Attic, where she will be taping her first special this year. Her stand up has been enjoyed through the Midwest at clubs, bars, wineries and the occasional waffle restaurant.

Shanda has been featured at the Limestone Comedy Festival, the Milwaukee Comedy Festival and the Finger Lakes Comedy Festival.

Also on the show are Bloomington's Erin Depke, and Lexington's Dannielle Wornall and Kate Kremers.

Join us for a night of laughter, terrific craft beer and delicious food from Monnik.

For more information, please visit cli.re/57495-feb.-14-laugh-your-glass-off