Laughs at Monnik Beer Company - Louisville

Join us Saturday, March 23, in the upstairs event space at Monnik Beer Co. for a special standup comedy show featuring the top finishers in the Caravan Comedy Contest -- Ronaldo Mercado and Cory Miller.

Ronaldo, a St. Louis comic, won over the audience and the judges at The Caravan with his hilarious brand of comedy.

Cory, a Louisville favorite, has had a terrific run. He won the Amateur Dividion in the Funniest Person in Louisville contest in 2023 and was runner-up in the Caravan Comedy Contest out of 60 comics from across the Midwest.

The show also features up-and-coming Louisville comic Sherri Arnett and special guests.

Come for a night of laughter, terrific craft beer and delicious food from Monnik.

For more information, please visit cli.re/57918-laughs-at-monnik