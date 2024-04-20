× Expand Art Alley & Frame Clinic Spring Fling Art Festival 2024

Lawrenceburg Annual Spring Fling Festival

The 8th annual Spring Fling Art Festival at Art Alley and Frame Clinic is here! With a vibrant celebration showcasing a diverse array of artistic expressions, Immerse yourself in the world of creativity as talented artists display their skills in woodworking, stained glass, ceramics, jewelry, photography, resin art, metalwork, painting, and more. It’s a unique opportunity. Don’t miss this inspiring event!

For questions and additional information call 502.353.4238!