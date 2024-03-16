Learning About the Solar Eclipse - Rough River Dam

× Expand Dawn Garvin Solar Eclipse Program

Learning About the Solar Eclipse

Learn more about what a solar eclipse is and how often these occur during the program being presented by Maxx Haehn, Observatory Education Scientist at Western Kentucky University. This program will prepare guests for the upcoming total solar eclipse and there will be a solar telescope for viewing the daytime sky. This is a FREE to the public event held in the pavilion area of the park.

For more information, please visit parks.ky.gov