Learning About the Solar Eclipse - Rough River Dam

to

Rough River Dam State Resort Park 450 Lodge Road, Falls of Rough, Kentucky 40119

Learning About the Solar Eclipse

Learn more about what a solar eclipse is and how often these occur during the program being presented by Maxx Haehn, Observatory Education Scientist at Western Kentucky University. This program will prepare guests for the upcoming total solar eclipse and there will be a solar telescope for viewing the daytime sky. This is a FREE to the public event held in the pavilion area of the park.

For more information, please visit parks.ky.gov

Info

Rough River Dam State Resort Park 450 Lodge Road, Falls of Rough, Kentucky 40119
History, Kids & Family, Outdoor
270.257.2311
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Learning About the Solar Eclipse - Rough River Dam - 2024-03-16 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Learning About the Solar Eclipse - Rough River Dam - 2024-03-16 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Learning About the Solar Eclipse - Rough River Dam - 2024-03-16 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Learning About the Solar Eclipse - Rough River Dam - 2024-03-16 13:00:00 ical