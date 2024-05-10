× Expand Spotlight Let the Women Sing

Let the Women Sing - The Spotlight Playhouse

Performed by the Bluegrass Players

A new musical by Trudy Tait - World Premiere Musical Event

Directed by Chad Hembree with Trudy Tait

Let the Women Sing is a joyful celebration of the women of the Bible. They may have lived centuries ago, but they cried in their sorrows, laughed in their joys, and persevered through their pain….just like you and I do. Join us in making them come to life for our audience in sometimes unexpected ways and audition for this musical. Even if you aren’t the best of singers, there are non-singing roles for you. And you men—yes, you will play a secondary role to the ladies, but you are still needed! Looking forward to seeing you.

Rehearsals will be somewhat flexible with small groups called for each session until close to dress week.

Performances:

May 3, 4, 10, 11 – 7:00 pm

May 12 – 4:00 pm (Mother’s Day)

For more information, please visit thespotlightplayhouse.com