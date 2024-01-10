Let's Get Craftin' - Snowflake Wreath - Oldham County Public Library Crestwood Branch
Oldham County Public Library, Crestwood Branch 6720 KY-146, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Let's Get Craftin' - Snowflake Wreath
FREE/For Adults.
Winter is here! Celebrate the season by making wreaths decorated with snowflakes to adorn a door or window. Workshop takes place at the Oldham Count Public Library, Crestwood Branch.
For questions email juliar@oldhampl.org.
