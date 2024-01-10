Let's Get Craftin' - Snowflake Wreath - Oldham County Public Library Crestwood Branch

Oldham County Public Library, Crestwood Branch 6720 KY-146, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

FREE/For Adults.

Winter is here! Celebrate the season by making wreaths decorated with snowflakes to adorn a door or window. Workshop takes place at the Oldham Count Public Library, Crestwood Branch.

For questions email juliar@oldhampl.org.

Info

Crafts, Parents, Workshops
502.241.1108
