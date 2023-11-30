Let's Get Craftin' La Grange: Clay Petal Planter - Oldham County Public Library
Oldham County Public Library, 308 Yager Ave, La Grange, Kentucky
Oldham County Public Library
Let's Get Craftin' La Grange: Clay Petal Planter
FREE/For Adults.
Join staff at the Oldham County Public Library, La Grange Branch as they show participants how to create beautiful succulent pots using polymer clay. Hosted by Tammy.
