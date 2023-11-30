Let's Get Craftin' La Grange: Clay Petal Planter - Oldham County Public Library

× Expand Oldham County Public Library Let's Get Craftin' La Grange: Clay Petal Planter

Let's Get Craftin' La Grange: Clay Petal Planter

FREE/For Adults.

Join staff at the Oldham County Public Library, La Grange Branch as they show participants how to create beautiful succulent pots using polymer clay. Hosted by Tammy.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/