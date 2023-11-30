Let's Get Craftin' La Grange: Clay Petal Planter - Oldham County Public Library

to

Oldham County Public Library 308 Yager Ave, La Grange, Kentucky

Let's Get Craftin' La Grange: Clay Petal Planter

FREE/For Adults.

Join staff at the Oldham County Public Library, La Grange Branch as they show participants how to create beautiful succulent pots using polymer clay. Hosted by Tammy.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Oldham County Public Library 308 Yager Ave, La Grange, Kentucky
Crafts, Parents, Workshops
502.222.9713
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Let's Get Craftin' La Grange: Clay Petal Planter - Oldham County Public Library - 2023-11-30 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Let's Get Craftin' La Grange: Clay Petal Planter - Oldham County Public Library - 2023-11-30 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Let's Get Craftin' La Grange: Clay Petal Planter - Oldham County Public Library - 2023-11-30 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Let's Get Craftin' La Grange: Clay Petal Planter - Oldham County Public Library - 2023-11-30 17:30:00 ical