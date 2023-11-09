Let's Get Craftin' South - Clay Petal Planter - Crestwood

× Expand Oldham County Public Library Let's Get Craftin' South - Clay Petal Planter

Let's Get Craftin' South - Clay Petal Planter

FREE/For Adults.

Join Oldham County Public Library, Crestwood Branch staff as they create decorative pots using polymer clay. The result will be beautiful and ready for your succulent plant. Held in the Deible Barn at The Maples Park.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/