Let's Get Craftin' South - Clay Petal Planter - Crestwood
Maples Park, Crestwood 6826 W. State Hwy 22 , Crestwood, Kentucky 40017
Let's Get Craftin' South - Clay Petal Planter
FREE/For Adults.
Join Oldham County Public Library, Crestwood Branch staff as they create decorative pots using polymer clay. The result will be beautiful and ready for your succulent plant. Held in the Deible Barn at The Maples Park.
For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/
Info
Crafts, Parents, Workshops