Let's Get Craftin' South - Clay Petal Planter - Crestwood

to

Maples Park, Crestwood 6826 W. State Hwy 22 , Crestwood, Kentucky 40017

Let's Get Craftin' South - Clay Petal Planter

FREE/For Adults.

Join Oldham County Public Library, Crestwood Branch staff as they create decorative pots using polymer clay. The result will be beautiful and ready for your succulent plant. Held in the Deible Barn at The Maples Park.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/



Crafts, Parents, Workshops
502.241.1108
