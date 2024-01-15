Lexington Area Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Activities
Downtown Lexington Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky
MLK Holiday Celebration will be Jan. 15, 2024 beginning with the annual Freedom March at 1 p.m. and concluding with the powerful commemorative program held at the Central Bank Center at 2 p.m. The march begins and ends at the Central Bank Center in downtown Lexington
For more information, please visit .uky.edu/mlk/
