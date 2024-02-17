Lexington Children's Theatre Presents Keeping Mr. Lincoln

× Expand Lexington Children's Theatre Keeping Mr. Lincoln

At the moment of President Lincoln’s death, Secretary of War Edwin Stanton announced, “Now he belongs to the ages.” This play celebrates Lincoln’s life through his own words and those of people who knew him. While he was one of the most significant and profound individuals in American history, there is so much we do not know about the man himself. What drove him? What inspired him? What fed and supported his remarkable journey? Though we can never fully know the answers to those questions, we "keep" Mr. Lincoln by continuing to explore them.

For more information call (859) 254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org