Lexington Children's Theatre Presents Zombie in Love

All Mortimer wants is to find a date to the school dance... which is hard when you’re a zombie. He has a big heart, but when he tries to let it show, his intestines just fall out! What’s an undead guy to do? This sidesplitting yet touching musical is a spooky celebration of the weird in all of us.

For more information call (859) 254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org