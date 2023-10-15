Lexington Children's Theatre Presents Zombie in Love

to

Lexington Children's Theatre 418 W Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Lexington Children's Theatre Presents Zombie in Love

All Mortimer wants is to find a date to the school dance... which is hard when you’re a zombie. He has a big heart, but when he tries to let it show, his intestines just fall out! What’s an undead guy to do? This sidesplitting yet touching musical is a spooky celebration of the weird in all of us.

For more information call (859) 254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org

Info

Lexington Children's Theatre 418 W Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
to
Google Calendar - Lexington Children's Theatre Presents Zombie in Love - 2023-10-15 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Lexington Children's Theatre Presents Zombie in Love - 2023-10-15 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Lexington Children's Theatre Presents Zombie in Love - 2023-10-15 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Lexington Children's Theatre Presents Zombie in Love - 2023-10-15 00:00:00 ical