× Expand Lexington Children's Theatre A Reluctant Dragon

Lexington Children’s Theatre Presents A Reluctant Dragon

Lexington Children’s Theatre is proud to present A Reluctant Dragon, a World Premiere by Jeremy Kisling. Adrien likes baseball and poetry and is picked on at school and when they try and work things out with their stuffed animals it always ends in violence. When Adrien’s mother witnesses the episode, she puts them to bed and challenges Adrien to think of another way. Adrien enters a dream world of a modern-day telling of Kenneth Graham’s The Reluctant Dragon story complete with baseball and video games. Diego is a peaceful dragon who wants to paint, read, and have tea. But the villagers’ stereotypes and preconceived notions about dragons cause them to hire Santiago the Warrior to rid themselves of the beast. Adrien must find a way to end the conflict and bring about a peaceful solution.

For more information call (859) 254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org