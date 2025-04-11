Lexington Philharmonic: Blockbuster Broadway
Singletary Center for the Arts 126 Singletary Center , Lexington, Kentucky 40506-0241
Come experience all the show-stopping tunes you love from Broadway’s biggest hits, including Wicked, The Phantom of the Opera, Annie, Jersey Boys, The Sound of Music, Chicago, CATS, A Chorus Line and The Lion King performed by some of New York’s top vocalists. It’s the ultimate showtune extravaganza!
For more information call (859) 233.4226 or visit lexphil.org
Info
Concerts & Live Music