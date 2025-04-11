Lexington Philharmonic: Blockbuster Broadway

to

Singletary Center for the Arts 126 Singletary Center , Lexington, Kentucky 40506-0241

Lexington Philharmonic: Blockbuster Broadway

 Come experience all the show-stopping tunes you love from Broadway’s biggest hits, including Wicked, The Phantom of the Opera, Annie, Jersey Boys, The Sound of Music, Chicago, CATS, A Chorus Line and The Lion King performed by some of New York’s top vocalists. It’s the ultimate showtune extravaganza!

For more information call (859) 233.4226 or visit lexphil.org

Info

Singletary Center for the Arts 126 Singletary Center , Lexington, Kentucky 40506-0241
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Lexington Philharmonic: Blockbuster Broadway - 2025-04-11 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Lexington Philharmonic: Blockbuster Broadway - 2025-04-11 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Lexington Philharmonic: Blockbuster Broadway - 2025-04-11 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Lexington Philharmonic: Blockbuster Broadway - 2025-04-11 19:30:00 ical