Lexington Philharmonic: Titans

Opening Night for LexPhil’s 2024/25 Season is a Titan of orchestral forces.

The season breaks daylight with the sweet and playful D’un matin de printemps (Of A Spring Morning) by Lili Boulanger, the first woman to win the prestigious Prix de Rome for composition at only nineteen years old. Followed by The Oak by Florence Price, who was the first African-American woman to have a symphonic work performed by a major American orchestra. Price’s orchestral tone poem exemplifies her masterful orchestration in this introspective composition that grows from ominous beginnings to a majestic end.

The concert comes to a riveting conclusion with Mahler’s Symphony No. 1, appropriately nicknamed “Titan”. This symphony rises from ethereal beginnings, traveling through Mahler’s signature dance-like middle movements featuring a prominent double bass solo, and concludes with an earth shattering finale with a tectonic orchestral explosion.

For more information call (859) 233.4226 or visit lexphil.org