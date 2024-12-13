Lexington Philharmonic: Cathedral Christmas
Singletary Center for the Arts 126 Singletary Center , Lexington, Kentucky 40506-0241
LexPhil and The Lexington Singers return to the beautiful Cathedral of Christ the King for this holiday tradition in a program of timeless orchestral and choral works. This awe-inspiring musical experience in a divine setting will transport all to a place of peace that evokes the spirit of the holiday season.
