Lexington Philharmonic: French Impressions

This program of all French music will encapsulate and translate the beauty and grace of the french impressionist painters to a sonic landscape depicted by the orchestra and choir.

Louise Farrenc’s Overture No. 2 followed by Claude Debussy’s La Mer, meaning The Sea. Preferring painted seascapes, The Great Wave off Kanagawa by Katsushika Hokusai is featured on the Debussy first edition. Following intermission, LexPhil and Music Director Mélisse Brunet are excited to collaborate with The Lexington Singers for Francis Poulenc’s Gloria. With a section inspired by monks playing a mundane match of soccer, the work will feature the full choir and guest soprano Jessica Bayne.

Then, the steadfast snare drum brings the orchestra to a resounding finale in Maurice Ravel’s Boléro.

For more information call (859) 233.4226 or visit lexphil.org