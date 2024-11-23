Lexington Philharmonic: Give Birth to the Dream

Encompassing different musical styles and genres from the African diaspora, Mary D. Watkins describes her Five Movements in Color as an “epochal painting or poem about our journey as a [Black] people in [the United States].” The heart wrenchingly beautiful second movement, Soul of Remembrance, was featured on LexPhil’s 2023/24 season finale concert.

Dolores White’s Give Birth to the Dream incorporates the poignant and hopeful verses of Maya Angelou's poem, On the Pulse of Morning, featuring narration and soprano soloist, Angelique Clay.

The monumental Piano Concerto No. 2 by Sergei Rachmaninoff, featuring acclaimed pianist Michelle Cann, is a pinnacle of the repertoire for both soloist and orchestra. The measured and reverential piano chords in the opening gradually intensify and escalate throughout the three movements, culminating in an exalted ending that showcases the rhapsodic theme, marking this composition as an emotional odyssey.

