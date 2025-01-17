Lexington Philharmonic: The Music of Pink Floyd
Singletary Center for the Arts 126 Singletary Center , Lexington, Kentucky 40506-0241
Windborne Productions presents The Music of Pink Floyd with the Lexington Philharmonic. Experience the kaleidoscopic fusion of live orchestra and progressive rock with the Music of Pink Floyd featuring the Dark Side of the Moon album and other highlights.
For more information call (859) 233.4226 or visit lexphil.org
