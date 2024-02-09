Lexington Senior Center : The Bell House Painters - Lexington Arts League

 Lexington Senior Center  |  The Bell House Painters   |  February 9 - March 29  

Paintings displayed in this exhibition are from a senior citizens’ class held weekly at the Bell House in Lexington. They represent all levels of experience in either acrylics or oils. Part of the pleasure of painting is an opportunity to exhibit one’s work and we appreciate the chance to have this gently juried showing sponsored by the Lexington Art League. The Bell House is a satellite center of the Lexington Senior Center. It is free and open to independent Fayette County residents 60 years and older.

To learn more about the Bell House Senior Programs click here.

Public Gallery Hours

Wednesday  12pm-5pmThursday  12pm-5pmFriday  12pm-5pm Saturday  12pm - 5pm​ Viewings also available by appointment

The Lexington Art League creates opportunities for Lexington area artists and those who appreciate their work. We do this by presenting an engaging and diverse exhibition program, sponsoring public events, providing arts education, and creating productive partnerships with other individuals and organizations.

For more information, please visit lexingtonartleague.org/

