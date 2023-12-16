Liberty Hall-idays - Celtic Christmas with Na Skylark

Saturday, December 16th 6pm-8pm

Tickets $40 - includes the concert, light fare, and specialty cocktails.

As part of Liberty Hall-idays, we welcome you to join us in an evening of traditional Celtic music performed by Na Skylark. They use traditional story telling between songs to share how Irish music influenced the music of Appalachia and Bluegrass.

na Skylark, which loosely means “the Skylarks” in Irish, is a Central-Kentucky-based trio that shares the rich beauty of ancient traditional Celtic music through voice, Irish harp, Irish uilleann pipes, fiddle, Irish whistles, flutes, bodhran, and a little Appalachian mountain dulcimer for good measure.

Wherever this little trio goes, na Skylark charms and moves audiences in a big way. The group’s “Old Ceol” recording was named one of the best new recordings of 2017 by the Celtic Connec- tions radio show. na Skylark can also be heard on various Celtic and folk podcasts, and in live venues and festivals around the Eastern half of the U.S.

*Only 50 tickets will be sold.* Registration and advanced payment required.

For more information, please visit libertyhall.org/