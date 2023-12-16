Liberty Hall-idays - Holiday Tea at Orlando Brown House Frankfort

to

Orlando Brown House 218 Wilkinson Street, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

Liberty Hall-idays - Holiday Tea at Orlando Brown House Frankfort

Saturday, December 16th - Orlando Brown House, 2pm-4pm

As part of Liberty Hall-idays, join us in the historic Orlando Brown House parlor for an afternoon tea.

Tickets $30 - includes a variety of hot teas and full lunch courtesy of Terri's Catering. 

While you're here, make sure to check our museum store for unique and custom made holiday gifts.

*Only 50 tickets will be sold.* Registration and advanced payment required.

For more information, please visit libertyhall.org/

Info

Orlando Brown House 218 Wilkinson Street, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, History
to
Google Calendar - Liberty Hall-idays - Holiday Tea at Orlando Brown House Frankfort - 2023-12-16 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Liberty Hall-idays - Holiday Tea at Orlando Brown House Frankfort - 2023-12-16 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Liberty Hall-idays - Holiday Tea at Orlando Brown House Frankfort - 2023-12-16 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Liberty Hall-idays - Holiday Tea at Orlando Brown House Frankfort - 2023-12-16 14:00:00 ical