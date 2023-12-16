Liberty Hall-idays - Holiday Tea at Orlando Brown House Frankfort
Saturday, December 16th - Orlando Brown House, 2pm-4pm
As part of Liberty Hall-idays, join us in the historic Orlando Brown House parlor for an afternoon tea.
Tickets $30 - includes a variety of hot teas and full lunch courtesy of Terri's Catering.
While you're here, make sure to check our museum store for unique and custom made holiday gifts.
*Only 50 tickets will be sold.* Registration and advanced payment required.
For more information, please visit libertyhall.org/