Liberty Hall-idays - Liberty Hall Frankfort

Thursday November 9th: Liberty Hall-idays Exhibit Opening 5-8 pm

(Admission is free, but food and drink will be available for purchase.)

Friday November 10th: Liberty Hall-idays Guided Tours 11:30 am and 1:30 pm

Saturday November 11th: Liberty Hall-idays Guided Tours 11:30 am and 1:30 pm*(*Tours free for veterans and active military, half price for accompanying families on Saturday, November 11th, Veteran's Day)

Exclusive new merchandise available in the Orlando Brown House Museum Store!

For more information, please visit libertyhall.org/