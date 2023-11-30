Lighting of the Trace - Buffalo Trace Distillery

Buffalo Trace Distillery 113 Great Buffalo Trace, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

Lighting of the Trace - Buffalo Trace Distillery

Please join us as we kick off the holiday season at Buffalo Trace Distillery! Family friendly activities begin at 5:30pm, followed by the lighting of the Distillery and a visit from Santa at 6:30pm.  

5:30pm – Gift Shop, Holiday Stories, Carols + More

6:30pm – Program, Lighting of the Trace, Visit from Santa

7:00pm – Pictures and Cookies with Santa

This event is complimentary to attend and open to the public.

For more information, please visit buffalotrace.com

Info

Buffalo Trace Distillery 113 Great Buffalo Trace, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Lighting of the Trace - Buffalo Trace Distillery - 2023-11-30 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Lighting of the Trace - Buffalo Trace Distillery - 2023-11-30 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Lighting of the Trace - Buffalo Trace Distillery - 2023-11-30 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Lighting of the Trace - Buffalo Trace Distillery - 2023-11-30 00:00:00 ical