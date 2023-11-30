Lighting of the Trace - Buffalo Trace Distillery

Please join us as we kick off the holiday season at Buffalo Trace Distillery! Family friendly activities begin at 5:30pm, followed by the lighting of the Distillery and a visit from Santa at 6:30pm.

5:30pm – Gift Shop, Holiday Stories, Carols + More

6:30pm – Program, Lighting of the Trace, Visit from Santa

7:00pm – Pictures and Cookies with Santa

This event is complimentary to attend and open to the public.

For more information, please visit buffalotrace.com