Lights on Main Opening Party - Frazier History Museum

Lights on Main Opening Party

Step into a magical winter wonderland with I Would Rather be Reading and the Frazier History Museum’s Lights on Main exhibition, open through January 8! The museum will be transformed into an enchanted holiday forest with sponsored trees beautifully decorated by local businesses, organizations, families, and individuals.

This is a family-friendly event for all ages! Access to all museum galleries and exhibitions is included.

Awards for Most Lou Spirit, Best Company Branding, Most Festive, and Most Unique will be presented. Cast your vote for the Fan Favorite!

Join us at the Frazier History Museum as we celebrate the season with festive food, drinks, music, and joy!

ABOUT THE PROGRAM:

Friday, December 1

Doors: 6 p.m.

Party: 6–9 p.m.

Admission: $25 ($20 for Members; Free for Contributor-Level Members)

For more information, please visit fraziermuseum.org/