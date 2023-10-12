The Little Colonel Players Present: Cowboys & Idiots

Cowboys & Idiots

By Grant Harrison

Directed by G. B. Dixon

The laughs stampede out of the Old West when bachelor Joe Barton dies intestate and in debt, leaving the fate of his saloon at the mercy of the bank. But to the villainous banker (Boo/hiss) who has long coveted the property, mercy is only the French word for “Thank you.” The townspeople soon discover that their beloved watering-hole is to be demolished. Alas, without a will, without a Barton heir, all seems lost…until, Ellie Craig, the long-lost Niece From the East shows up. (Yay!). Can she thwart the nefarious banker’s plans? Will the townspeople stop drinking? What of the handsome sheriff? Find out in this melodrama of 100 proof hilarity.

October 6, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 15

For more information call (502) 241-9906 or visit littlecolonel.net