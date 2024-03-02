Little Shop of Horrors at SKyPAC

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

The world’s most dangerous plant comes to life in SKyPAC as the Ramsey Theatre Company presents the Broadway sensation Little Shop of Horrors featuring music and book by Disney collaborators (AladdinBeauty & The Beast, and The Little Mermaid) Alan Menken and Howard Ashman.

For more information call  270.904.1880  or visit theskypac.com

Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
270.904.1880
