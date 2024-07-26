Live Music by Cara Bishop at Tradewater Brewing Company
Tradewater Brewing Company 111 W. Arch, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Live Music by Cara Bishop at Tradewater Brewing Company
An unforgettable evening of live music with the award-winning Cara Bishop at Tradewater Brewing Company on Friday, July 26th, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM.
As if that wasn’t enough, welcome back the crowd-favorite food truck, Sabor Columbia!
For more information call (270) 452-2050 or visit on Facebook: Tradewater Brewing Company
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Leisure & Recreation