Live Music by Cara Bishop at Tradewater Brewing Company

to

Tradewater Brewing Company 111 W. Arch, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

An unforgettable evening of live music with the award-winning Cara Bishop at Tradewater Brewing Company on Friday, July 26th, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

As if that wasn’t enough, welcome back the crowd-favorite food truck, Sabor Columbia!

For more information call (270) 452-2050 or visit on Facebook: Tradewater Brewing Company

Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Leisure & Recreation
