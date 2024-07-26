× Expand Live Music by Cara Bishop Live Music by Cara Bishop

Live Music by Cara Bishop at Tradewater Brewing Company

An unforgettable evening of live music with the award-winning Cara Bishop at Tradewater Brewing Company on Friday, July 26th, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

As if that wasn’t enough, welcome back the crowd-favorite food truck, Sabor Columbia!

For more information call (270) 452-2050 or visit on Facebook: Tradewater Brewing Company