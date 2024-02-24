× Expand Live Music by Luther Wilson Live Music by Luther Wilson

Live Music by Luther Wilson at The Crowded House

Looking for a fun night out? Head over to The Crowded House for some delicious food and live music! They offer a welcoming atmosphere and a wide variety of dishes to satisfy any appetite. And the best part? You can enjoy your meal while listening to Luther Wilson perform live on stage. Whether you’re looking for a date night spot or a place to catch up with friends, The Crowded House has got you covered. So why not give your taste buds and your ears a treat and make your way over to The Crowded House tonight? You won’t be disappointed!

For more information call 270-825-1178 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event