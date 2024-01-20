Live Music by Maggie Hollis at The Crowded House Madisonville

The Crowded House 26 West Center St., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Live Music by Maggie Hollis

Experience a night filled with great music and delicious food at The Crowded House! Maggie Hollis takes the stage on Jan. 20 at 7 PM.

For more information, please visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/live-music-by-maggie-hollis-6/

Info

The Crowded House 26 West Center St., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
270.825.1178
Google Calendar - Live Music by Maggie Hollis at The Crowded House Madisonville - 2024-01-20 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Live Music by Maggie Hollis at The Crowded House Madisonville - 2024-01-20 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Live Music by Maggie Hollis at The Crowded House Madisonville - 2024-01-20 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Live Music by Maggie Hollis at The Crowded House Madisonville - 2024-01-20 19:00:00 ical