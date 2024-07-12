Live Music by Maggie Hollis at Tradewater Brewing Co
Tradewater Brewing Company 111 W. Arch, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
An unforgettable evening of live music with the talented Maggie Hollis at Tradewater Brewing Company!
For more information call (270) 452-2050 or visit on Facebook: Tradewater Brewing Company
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Leisure & Recreation