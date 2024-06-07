× Expand Live Music by Purse Dive Divas Live Music by Purse Dive Divas

Live Music by Purse Dive Divas at Tradewater Brewing Company

Dive into an evening of electrifying tunes and irresistible beats with the Purse Dive Divas live at Tradewater Brewing Company on June 7th from 7-9pm!

But wait, there’s more! Fuel up with food from the Sabor Columbia food truck, serving up traditional Colombian flavors.

For more information, please call 270.452.2050 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/live-music-by-purse-dive-divas/