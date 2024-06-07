Live Music by Purse Dive Divas at Tradewater Brewing Company

to

Tradewater Brewing Company 111 W. Arch, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

 Live Music by Purse Dive Divas at Tradewater Brewing Company

Dive into an evening of electrifying tunes and irresistible beats with the Purse Dive Divas live at Tradewater Brewing Company on June 7th from 7-9pm!

But wait, there’s more! Fuel up with food from the Sabor Columbia food truck, serving up traditional Colombian flavors.

For more information, please call 270.452.2050 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/live-music-by-purse-dive-divas/

Info

Tradewater Brewing Company 111 W. Arch, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Parties & Clubs
270.452.2050
to
Google Calendar - Live Music by Purse Dive Divas at Tradewater Brewing Company - 2024-06-07 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Live Music by Purse Dive Divas at Tradewater Brewing Company - 2024-06-07 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Live Music by Purse Dive Divas at Tradewater Brewing Company - 2024-06-07 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Live Music by Purse Dive Divas at Tradewater Brewing Company - 2024-06-07 19:00:00 ical