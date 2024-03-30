Live Music by Spencer Holley at The Crowded House Madisonville

The Crowded House 26 West Center St., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

The Crowded House is the place to be in Madisonville on Saturday nights! From the delicious food to the lively atmosphere, great customer service and live music, you will not want to miss their March music line-up!

For more information, please visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/live-music-by-spencer-holley/

Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Leisure & Recreation
270.825.1178
