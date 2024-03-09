Live Music by Trey Hughes at The Crowded House Madisonville
The Crowded House 26 West Center St., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
The Crowded House is the place to be in Madisonville on Saturday nights! From the delicious food to the lively atmosphere, great customer service and live music, you will not want to miss their March music line-up!
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Leisure & Recreation