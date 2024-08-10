Live Wire Concert - Milliken Memorial Community House
Milliken Memorial Community House 208 W Main St, Kentucky 42220
cs
music
Live Wire Concert - Milliken Memorial Community House
Join us on August 10th for an exciting event!
Date: Saturday, August 10th
Time: Food & drinks will begin at 6:30PM.
Live Wire will begin performing at 7:00PM!
Location: Milliken Memorial Community House
FREE ENTRY!
Bring your friends, family, & lawn chairs for a night of fantastic music & summer memories!
Wind City Vibez, Athena Greek Cafe, Poptown Popsicles & Casey Jones Distillery will be attending this event!
Mark your calendars! This is an event you won't want to miss!
For more information, please call 270.265.9877 or visit elktonky.com