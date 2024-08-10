Live Wire Concert - Milliken Memorial Community House

Milliken Memorial Community House 208 W Main St, Kentucky 42220

Join us on August 10th for an exciting event!

Date: Saturday, August 10th

Time: Food & drinks will begin at 6:30PM.

Live Wire will begin performing at 7:00PM!

Location: Milliken Memorial Community House

FREE ENTRY!

Bring your friends, family, & lawn chairs for a night of fantastic music & summer memories!

Wind City Vibez, Athena Greek Cafe, Poptown Popsicles & Casey Jones Distillery will be attending this event!

Mark your calendars! This is an event you won't want to miss!

For more information, please call 270.265.9877 or visit elktonky.com

Info

Concerts & Live Music
270.265.9877
