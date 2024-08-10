× Expand cs music

Live Wire Concert - Milliken Memorial Community House

Join us on August 10th for an exciting event!

Date: Saturday, August 10th

Time: Food & drinks will begin at 6:30PM.

Live Wire will begin performing at 7:00PM!

Location: Milliken Memorial Community House

FREE ENTRY!

Bring your friends, family, & lawn chairs for a night of fantastic music & summer memories!

Wind City Vibez, Athena Greek Cafe, Poptown Popsicles & Casey Jones Distillery will be attending this event!

Mark your calendars! This is an event you won't want to miss!

For more information, please call 270.265.9877 or visit elktonky.com