Liverpool Legends: The Beatles Experience! at The Capitol - Bowling Green

Liverpool Legends are four incredibly talented musicians/actors put together by Louise Harrison, sister of the late George Harrison, to honor her brother’s legacy, and re-create the band that changed the world forever.

Experience the complete history of The Beatles, starting with the early mop-top hits, such as I Want To Hold Your Hand, She Loves You, and Twist and Shout. You’ll then take a Magical Mystery Tour down Penny Lane, through the psychedelic era of Sgt. Pepper. And in The End, Come Together and sing and dance to classics like Get Back, Here Comes the Sun, and Hey Jude.

With note perfect vocals, precise attention to every musical detail, along with costume changes, vintage instruments, and new state-of-the-art multi-media, Liverpool Legends will make you feel like you are seeing the real Beatles.

For more information, please call 270.904.6040 or visit capitolbg.org/