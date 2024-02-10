Living Treasures Reception - Oldham County History Center

× Expand Oldham County History Center Living Treasures Reception

Living Treasures Reception

FREE

A special reception to honor the Oldham County Living Treasures will be held on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024 at 1 pm in the Rob Morris Educational Building at the Oldham County History Center campus, located at 207 W. Jefferson St. in La Grange. As a part of the History Center’s “200 Years of Stories” tribute to the Oldham County’s Bicentennial Celebration, author and re-enactor, Eddie Price will present a program about living on the Kentucky frontier.

This program is free and open to the public and will celebrate the 2023 Living Treasures. For more information, contact the Oldham County History Center at (502) 222-0826 or info@oldhamkyhistory.com, www.oldhamkyhistory.com

Sponsors are: Peyton Samuel Head Trust, Mahan Foundation, Morris Mount Roberts Fellowship,

The Oldham Era and the Oldham County History Center.

