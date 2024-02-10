Lone Star Rodeo Company - WKU

42nd Annual Lone Star Rodeo

February 9, 2024 8:00 p.m. Hardison Farms & Meats Night

February 10, 2024 2:00 p.m. Campbell Chevrolet Day at the Rodeo

February 10, 2024 8:00 p.m. Campbell Chevrolet Night

February 11, 2024 2:00 p.m. Boot Barn Day at the Rodeo

Kid events start 30 minutes before EACH showtime.

Doors open 2 hours before each show.

Ticket Prices

Reserved Side Seats $25.00 Early bird price of $17 until December 31

General Side Seats $17.00 Early bird price of $12 until December 31

Ages 3 & Under are Free but must sit in a lap

Tickets bought online or over the phone have a $2.00 processing fee per ticket.

Visa, MasterCard, and Discover accepted

Visit Lone Star Rodeo Company to purchase tickets or more information

Contest Events: Bareback Bronc Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding, Calf Roping, Cowgirl's Breakaway Roping, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Cowgirl's Barrel Racing, & Bull Riding

Special Added Attractions: Kids Gold Ruch 10 & Under (30 minutes before EACH performance); Best Dressed Cowboy & Cowgirls Contest 10 & Under (30 minutes before EACH performance); Hilarious Rodeo Clown Mighty Mike Wentworth

Contact: For Tickets call 270.269.6000 or lonestarrodeoco.com/.