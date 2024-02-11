Lone Star Rodeo Company - WKU
L.D. Brown Ag Expo Center 406 Elrod Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42104
42nd Annual Lone Star Rodeo
February 9, 2024 8:00 p.m. Hardison Farms & Meats Night
February 10, 2024 2:00 p.m. Campbell Chevrolet Day at the Rodeo
February 10, 2024 8:00 p.m. Campbell Chevrolet Night
February 11, 2024 2:00 p.m. Boot Barn Day at the Rodeo
Kid events start 30 minutes before EACH showtime.
Doors open 2 hours before each show.
Ticket Prices
Reserved Side Seats $25.00 Early bird price of $17 until December 31
General Side Seats $17.00 Early bird price of $12 until December 31
Ages 3 & Under are Free but must sit in a lap
Tickets bought online or over the phone have a $2.00 processing fee per ticket.
Visa, MasterCard, and Discover accepted
Visit Lone Star Rodeo Company to purchase tickets or more information
Contest Events: Bareback Bronc Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding, Calf Roping, Cowgirl's Breakaway Roping, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Cowgirl's Barrel Racing, & Bull Riding
Special Added Attractions: Kids Gold Ruch 10 & Under (30 minutes before EACH performance); Best Dressed Cowboy & Cowgirls Contest 10 & Under (30 minutes before EACH performance); Hilarious Rodeo Clown Mighty Mike Wentworth
Contact: For Tickets call 270.269.6000 or lonestarrodeoco.com/.